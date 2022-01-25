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TARTARIA Explained! pt4/ ANCIENT EMF TECHNOLOGY - Mind Unveiled
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1835 views • January 25, 2022
https://www.mindunveiled.com/
We continue putting together the pieces with this next episode of Tartaria Explained.
Did the ancients use EMF Technologies in the past? What if these technologies existed far more recently than we previously imagined? Are some of the world's most curious towers and palaces actually ancient power stations?
Other Tartaria Explained Parts
Tartaria pt1 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBxA9BJFlqk
Tartaria pt2 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79_2SqfVH_U
Tartaria pt3 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY
https://youtu.be/ZppsjioUANM - original posting...many URLs available
https://www.reddit.com/r/Tartaria/comments/elxdn2/mind_unveiled_tartaria_explained_pt4_ancient_emf/
We continue putting together the pieces with this next episode of Tartaria Explained.
Did the ancients use EMF Technologies in the past? What if these technologies existed far more recently than we previously imagined? Are some of the world's most curious towers and palaces actually ancient power stations?
Other Tartaria Explained Parts
Tartaria pt1 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBxA9BJFlqk
Tartaria pt2 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79_2SqfVH_U
Tartaria pt3 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY
https://youtu.be/ZppsjioUANM - original posting...many URLs available
https://www.reddit.com/r/Tartaria/comments/elxdn2/mind_unveiled_tartaria_explained_pt4_ancient_emf/
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