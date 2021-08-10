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Surviving the Apocalypse - Great Deception
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166 views • August 10, 2021
'The Great Deception - Surviving the Apocalypse' is about the importance of preparing for the Great Tribulation.
Some Christians believe that prophecy has already been fulfilled (Preterism) while others believe in pre-trib rapture. Both views fail to prepare people for persecution and the need to be willing to die for Jesus.
This film reveals how preparing for the end of the world becomes a lot more realistic when we understand that Jesus returns after the tribulation.
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End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Some Christians believe that prophecy has already been fulfilled (Preterism) while others believe in pre-trib rapture. Both views fail to prepare people for persecution and the need to be willing to die for Jesus.
This film reveals how preparing for the end of the world becomes a lot more realistic when we understand that Jesus returns after the tribulation.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
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