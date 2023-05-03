Signs of the end times: Washington can castrate children as the UN wants to legalize pedophilia

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



According to Greg Reese, the state of Washington can castrate children without their parents’ consent as the United Nations is pushing to legalize pedophilia.



We truly are in the end times. Get ready for Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven.



