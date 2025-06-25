An 'Intentional Live" Special: 6-25-25

"Lifting The Veil Through Grace" with guests Scott & Cindy Schara





Grace Schara, a 19-year-old woman with Down's Syndrome, died in 2021 after being treated with the COVID-19 hospital protocol at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Wisconsin. Even though the wrongful death trial found in favor of the hospital, Scott and Cindy feel now more than ever that it is important to share Grace's story of loss (and the stories of others) during "Covid". Grace will NOT be forgotten! Through this trial, the veil has been removed!





