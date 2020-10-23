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#12 Investigations Scuttled - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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13 views • October 23, 2020
#12) Investigations into deep state traitors are scuttled – With Biden as president, all the DOJ investigations (Barr, Durham) into left-wing deep state traitors like Obama, Brennan, Comey and Clinton will be brought to a screeching halt. No one will be charged or prosecuted for their crimes against America, because the criminals will be back in charge. And don’t even think about Joe Biden being investigated for his illegal bribery and family money laundering schemes involving Ukraine and China.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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