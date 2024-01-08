Create New Account
Good Christian Character
Pastor Jack Ward
Published Yesterday

1/7/2024

Titus 2:2-10  Christian Character

Intro: Titus 2:1 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine: But as for you, teach the things which are in agreement which produces men and women of good character whose lifestyle identifies them as true Christians.  Character is what  you are when no one is watching.  The Bible tells us what good Christian Character looks like.  

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

