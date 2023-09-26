Mark Levin: Democrat Party Is An Autocratic Party with Pete Hegseth

Mark Levin: Democrat Party Is An Autocratic Party
Mark Levin: “There's an entire explanation when I go from Chapter Three to Chapter Four about the Democratic Party that it is an autocratic party. It's not like the Republican Party.
The Republican Party is a political party. In many ways, it is an ineffective party, in many ways when people vote, it's the default party because they don't want to vote for the radicalism of the Democratic Party, but people don't even know what the Republican Party stands for, because the Republican Party doesn't know what it stands for.
It's a perfect foil for a different kind of party, the Democratic Party that knows exactly what it stands for, and where it wants to take the country. The Democratic Party is not merely a political party. It is an autocratic party that seeks to replace loyalty to the party to loyalty to the country.”
