Head-On Collision with a Semi takes Pastor Don Piper on a 90 Minute Tour of Heaven

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TAKEAWAYS
Don’s book 90 Minutes In Heaven has sold almost nine million copies and was on the NYT bestseller lists for four years
Jesus still bears His scars in heaven so we’ll be reminded of how we got there
A film adaptation of Don’s story 90 Minutes in Heaven released in 2015
Don says that the choirs of heaven were singing Holy, Holy, Holy, and that heaven was filled with colors he’d never seen before
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People I Met At The Gates of Heaven Book: https://amzn.to/3CLDoeL
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