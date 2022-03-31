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Head-On Collision with a Semi takes Pastor Don Piper on a 90 Minute Tour of Heaven
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402 views • March 31, 2022
Don Piper was crossing a bridge in 1989 when he was struck head-on by a semi-truck and killed instantly. When he died, he found himself at the magnificent gates of heaven and looking into the faces of those he had known and loved in life. Don, who is now a pastor and CEO of Don Piper Ministries, miraculously woke up after a minister, Dick Onarecker, spent over an hour praying over his lifeless body. Afterward, Don spent 13 months in the hospital and endured 34 surgeries, followed by rehabilitation and therapy. Today, he travels the world and has spoken about his experience in heaven to thousands of people. Don’s stunning testimony of walking through the gates of heaven and taking an in-depth tour while seeing Jesus is living proof that what God’s Word says about heaven is absolutely accurate.


TAKEAWAYS

Don’s book 90 Minutes In Heaven has sold almost nine million copies and was on the NYT bestseller lists for four years

Jesus still bears His scars in heaven so we’ll be reminded of how we got there

A film adaptation of Don’s story 90 Minutes in Heaven released in 2015

Don says that the choirs of heaven were singing Holy, Holy, Holy, and that heaven was filled with colors he’d never seen before


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
90 Minutes in Heaven Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3CMYGbH
90 Minutes in Heaven Movie Rent/Buy: https://amzn.to/3q9qBxm
90 Minutes in Heaven Book: https://amzn.to/3ieMBCF
People I Met At The Gates of Heaven Book: https://amzn.to/3CLDoeL
Book Don Piper to Speak: https://bit.ly/3JJLze7

🔗 CONNECT WITH DON PIPER
Website: https://donpiperministries.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3NuZW8y
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3CMBMRI
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3u2JS4R

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Keywords
americamiraclesgodholy spiritjesuschurchpastorsministriessurvivorcomavirtualdivine interventiontina griffincounter culture mom showfaith-based non-profitdon piperdick onarecker90 minutes in heaven
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