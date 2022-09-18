【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/18/2022 NFSC Firmly Believe That the Current United Nations Frame and the America-Centric International Order，Is in the Interests of the Majority

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All our Fellow Fighters of the Whistleblower Movement and NFSC Strongly Believe That the Current United Nations Frame and the America-Centric International Order，Is in the Interests of the Majority. Miles Guo Urges People with Conscience Stand Up with US Together