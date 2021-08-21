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The Tribulation
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64 views • August 21, 2021
Just prior to the second coming of Jesus the Bible speaks of a time of trouble such as never was - the tribulation. This subject causes much debate. Do God's people go through this time of trouble, or do they escape from it? What does the Bible say? Comparing scripture with scripture we will see if indeed we as God's people escape from this time, or remain on earth to pass through earth’s final great crisis.
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website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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