SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 3

BQQM! Here we go again!This is the time when we are to become "fully alive"! This means different things to different people. What does it mean for you?I was really fired up today. You will definitely notice that. Something about doing the podcast in the afternoon instead of early in the morning I think. Also -- just the madness of the world set me off for a few minutes here and there. It is what it is.I discuss quite a few things today and do my best to tie them all together for everyone listening/watching. Topics include this "failed" vaccine of horrors and Dr. Zilenko's new death report, EO13848 and the current shipping nightmare at the ports, the recent news in Wisconsin about the Wisconsin Elections Commission flagrantly breaking well-established election law in the 2020 election, Facebook changing their name to Meta (yeah -- cuz that's not creepy), and much more.So much strangeness to discuss that your head is going to spin!But we must remember to circle back to what means most -- taking care of our own live/loved ones and navigating this reality with honor, courage, and happiness.Bone broth. Spicy tomato soup. Diet and exercise. EMF detox. Walking in nature. These things matter too! Let us never forget!Enjoy the episode!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!Donate US Dollars:Donate Crypto:USDC: 0x9298b7b6578D4359eFA744e96058B887b764e55DBTC: 3AG1mG5h11Ksb9dLD8MSHesoM7bL48KATNXRP: rw2ciyaNshpHe7bCHo4bRWq6pqqynnWKQgETH: 0xf1a18c36c3CB75641fc2b06F556d7E868ABAE0a5ETC: 0x4aA2a5fedC993E5F866Fc0EFF762b38b7c56A728DASH: XnF44GHnSdwohxQZ1aHqEguGey9KEriew2BCH: qqf3jfhtu82ykcul9ktj64nzrmwyrf63audxmj6qd0REN: 0x11675d4261B4dA4f3581e56714cf149885dD45ceLTC: MJNip1YbHrTkQknwTESXQHMPX2rpZZBJXVLBRY: bFgzk1bd3s3zTiEwQUHXXSSa2DbD9HGCjbXLM: GDQP2KPQGKIHYJGXNUIYOMHARUARCA7DJT5FO2FFOOKY3B2WSQHG4W37XLM MEMO: 1678682822THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!