Event Horizon / Signals From the Edge of Consciousness

Access the Reality Rendering Tool and transmission archive: https://patreon.com/333amtv







Somewhere between perception and reality, the fracture became visible.

This is not a story about escaping the simulation.

It is about learning how reality is rendered through perception, memory, fear, meaning, and awareness.





If this transmission resonates, there is more beyond the surface.: 333am.tv





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