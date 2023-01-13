Fe vs Obras para Salvación

El vigésimo quinto sermón de laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker, en que él enseña que según la palabra de Dios, no estamos bajo la ley, sin bajo la gracia, y hoy no somos salvos por obras, sino por fe en la obra eficaz del Señor Jesús, hecho por nosotros, que en otras palabras se llama el evangelio (1 Cor. 15:1-4). Para ver en inglés, puedes visitar: thecloudchurch.org
