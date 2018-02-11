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11/02/18 #WEKNOW: BETO BUSTED! Campaign Funds Diverted To Caravan “Migrants”!
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21 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/02/18: The day after treasonous John Brennan endorses it, the Beto O’Rourke senate campaign gets busted by Project Veritas for using campaign contributions to aid the migrant caravans approaching the Texas border! Can you say: FEC violation Section 1001!
Meanwhile, MasterCard, with the United Nations Refugee Agency, is paying these people to travel each “leg” of the journey from Venezuela and Honduras to the Southern US border with prepaid credit cards! Each “migrant” receives $6,000 for completing the journey to the US border. This is being funded by Soros foundations, such as Act Blue.
Here is the PV link! Please support Project Veritas!
Https://www.projectveritas.com
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! This is a critical weekend for freedom and the future of America and defeating the globalist prison planet agenda— together, We, the People, can do it!! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Now more than ever the world needs our Prayers, Positivity and Action to insure freedom for America and the world for generations to come. Thanks for being part of the solution, freedom lovers!
11/02/18: The day after treasonous John Brennan endorses it, the Beto O’Rourke senate campaign gets busted by Project Veritas for using campaign contributions to aid the migrant caravans approaching the Texas border! Can you say: FEC violation Section 1001!
Meanwhile, MasterCard, with the United Nations Refugee Agency, is paying these people to travel each “leg” of the journey from Venezuela and Honduras to the Southern US border with prepaid credit cards! Each “migrant” receives $6,000 for completing the journey to the US border. This is being funded by Soros foundations, such as Act Blue.
Here is the PV link! Please support Project Veritas!
Https://www.projectveritas.com
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! This is a critical weekend for freedom and the future of America and defeating the globalist prison planet agenda— together, We, the People, can do it!! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Now more than ever the world needs our Prayers, Positivity and Action to insure freedom for America and the world for generations to come. Thanks for being part of the solution, freedom lovers!
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