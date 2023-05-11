Warning about the visitors from space, the aliens, and their technology

This is not science fiction, but reality! Some find Ufology quite interesting, and Star Wars, and Star Trek, and everything that has to do with it. Yet the spiritual world, satan, the cunning serpent with his devilish creatures, is behind it. Don’t allow yourself to be influenced by satan! (After clicking the video, wait for a moment until it plays.)











Message received bye Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen and on Sep 25, 2018 published in the evangelical endtime machine

Please share and do not change © BC

