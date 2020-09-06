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Dr Larry Palevsky, MD - February 2020 Testimony - Unvaccinated Children Are “The Healthiest I’ve Ever Seen”:
https://youtu.be/TanI3cA83Nw
“Unvaccinated children are less likely to be diagnosed with developmental delays, asthma, and ear infections...” Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, a NY licensed paediatrician, speaks at a forum on vaccines in Connecticut, discussing the repeal of the religious exemption for childhood vaccines.
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Dr. Lawrence Palevsky Testimony: Unvaccinated Children Are “The Healthiest Children I’ve Ever Seen” || February 2020:
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/02/18/dr-lawrence-palevsky-testimony-unvaccinated-children-are-the-healthiest-children-ive-ever-seen/
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New Research Study Clarifies Health Outcomes in Vaccinated versus Unvaccinated Children || May 2020:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/new-research-study-clarifies-health-outcomes-in-vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated-children/
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Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders:
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2050312120925344
📍VIDEO CREDIT:
https://youtu.be/nT6I864vwbE
#Palevsky #Vaccines #CDC