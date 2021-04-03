© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Creator Beings - the experiment and soul games - part 2
Follow
2
Share
Report
141 views • April 03, 2021
The second part builds further on the idea, of creator beings who lost their connection with reality. How they forgot who they are and what is possible, their soul games, convoluted with complex rules of existence, while forgetting where they actually came from and who they really are. how we became limited beings caught in this Avatar/vessel we call our body. We are not human, we are creator beings experiencing life as a human.
To keep me going and support me: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/KTEchannel
To keep me going and support me: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/KTEchannel
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.