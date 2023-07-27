Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 8) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")

Recorded on June 13th, 2023. I sit down again with Tom Althouse to discuss what's been happening since our last interview in April.
We cover many topics, including: Sophia Stewart, Anthony Rankin (WB attorney), Mike Lang (former CEO of Miramax Films), The Wachowski Brothers, Harvey Weinstein, Disney, Miramax, Warner Brothers, and new developments shared exclusively in this interview!
