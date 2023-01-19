Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Canadians are asking to please watch its only 30 min you will know the real Canada - Pierre Poilievre
190 views
channel image
grammy
Published 16 hours ago |

Thanks for viewing there's no doubt about canadian leadership any longer we want a fair deal & we want a fair deal for every one else also... that's how it should be .

It will take some time to clean up justin's doing's! but we'll gett'r done.


PS: Sorry About JUSTIN

Keywords
mike adamsalex jonescanada

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket