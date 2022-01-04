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Fauci FINALLY Admits Many Hospital Covid Numbers Overcounting Cases & DeSantis Also Discusses Issue
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61 views • January 04, 2022
Fauci FINALLY Admits Many Hospital Covid Numbers Overcounting Cases & DeSantis Also Discusses Issue
https://www.facebook.com/GovRonDeSantis/videos/288271253343865
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsRsEv5hDOA
DeSantis Calls On Biden Administration To Expand Monoclonal Antibody Treatments In Florida
https://youtu.be/Aktzp4jSXY8?t=138
Reduced Severity Of Omicron Illness Shifts Focus From Case Numbers To Hospitalizations
https://www.facebook.com/GovRonDeSantis/videos/288271253343865
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsRsEv5hDOA
DeSantis Calls On Biden Administration To Expand Monoclonal Antibody Treatments In Florida
https://youtu.be/Aktzp4jSXY8?t=138
Reduced Severity Of Omicron Illness Shifts Focus From Case Numbers To Hospitalizations
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