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Surviving the Vex-A-Nation in Tammuz 2021
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See how scripture's most inconvenient truths will launch us into God's last days Kingdom. Let's decipher the 4th biblical month of Tammuz in 2021 and see how God deals with attempts to "Vex-A-Nation." Believers' worship of our "golden calves" turning to repentant hearts will play a big role for America and Israel today. Join Limitless Realms International's and Salem Media San Diego's Caz Taylor. Discover God's plans to turn a pandemic into the greatest evangelistic tool the world has seen.
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