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MAAP Real caught up w Author Larry Schweikart
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
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MAAP REAL FULL VIDEO IS ON THE RUMBLE CHANNEL: Larry Schweikart: is a native Arizonian. He is the co-author, with Michael Allen, of the New York Times #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, with a half-million copies in print. Patriot’s History remains the best selling homeschool history textbook in America, and is featured in numerous college courses as an antidote to Howard Zinn’s People’s History. His other best selling books include Seven Events that Made America, How Trump Won with Joel Pollak and with David Dougherty, A Patriot’s History of the Modern World in two volumes. Reagan: the American President appeared in 2018. He has been on media, from Al-Jazeera to Glenn Beck, from Tavis Smiley to Rush Limbaugh. In 2019 he founded the Wild World of History curriculum website which is now available as a full curriculum for US and World history for grades 8-12, providing full lessons with video instruction by Larry. MAAP Real Talk Show Copyrights 2022 Producer George Nemeh

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