Do You Have the Required ERISA Wrap SPD Document for Your Group Health Plan?

The Wrap SPD is the main ERISA, DOL and now ACA mandated vehicle for communicating plan rights and obligations to employee participants and beneficiaries. As the name suggests, it is a summary of the material provisions of the plan documents, and it should be understandable to the average participant of the employer.

ERISA, and now the Affordable Care Act require that any sponsor of group health insurance comply with certain disclosure requirements within the required Wrap SPD Plan Document.

Under ERISA the responsibility for issuing a Wrap SPD Plan Document rests with you, the Employer/Plan Administrator, and not with your health insurance carrier. Here’s what you need to know as succinctly as possible.

If you offer group health insurance you’re now required by ERISA law, enforced by the Department of Labor and now the Affordable Care Act, to distribute a Wrap SPD Plan Document within 120 days of the Plan’s effective date.

Failure to provide the Wrap SPD within 30 days of request triggers a $110 a day fine. Not having a Wrap SPD can also trigger an audit by the Department of Labor .

The insurance company’s Master Contract, Certificate of Coverage, or Summary of Benefits is not a Wrap SPD.

This requirement applies to all employer sponsored group health insurance offerings, including a one-person plan.

To be compliant with ERISA and the Affordable Care Act a Wrap SPD Plan Document must have certain statutorily defined specific information about the underlying group health plan that is specific to the employer benefit offering.

This required information is not contained in the Certificate of Coverage (benefit booklet) supplied by your health insurance carrier. Thus, your SPD must include one or more documents you prepare and adopt in addition to the documents provided by your carrier; the documents supplied by your group insurance carriers are not a sufficient SPD.