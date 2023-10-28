Russia Finally Joins Hands with Palestine

Russia's cautious stance is a result of its long-standing relations with Israel, the Palestinians, and other regional actors. It also represents the Kremlin's desire to increase its influence in the Middle East by mediating peace.
Additionally, Russia attempted to portray the conflicts as an indictment of U.S. policy, hoping that they would divert attention away from Washington and its allies continued military assistance to Ukraine.
