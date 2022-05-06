【Ukraine Rescue】NFSC Volunteers Help Spanish Volunteers and Help Ukrainian Refugees

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/03/2022 NFSC volunteers help Spanish volunteers made up of retired Spanish police officers and provide supplies to Ukrainian refugees. They all like the message of taking downing the CCP on our vests, and some of them put on our vests to show support for us.