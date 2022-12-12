Create New Account
Apollo 11 Landing Animation
45 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 19 hours ago |

Dec 11, 2022

7 years after John F. Kennedy's famous "We Choose To Go To the Moon" speech, Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin began the final descent toward the lunar surface.

Apollo 11 was the culmination of countless hours worked and several missions testing what is possible, but it was also just the first step in humanity's exploration of worlds beyond our own.

Music Used:

Deliverance - Tony Anderson

Dark Skies - David A. Molina

Special Thanks to my Patrons:

John Barlow

Marcus House

Grace

Keywords
nasamoon landingjfkbuzz aldrinneil armstrongapollo 11

