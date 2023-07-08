Create New Account
Belgian Cyclist Sep Vanmarcke (34) Forced to retire due to Heart condition...
He is forced to retire because scar tissue has been discovered in his heart.


Myocarditis can also cause scar tissue...
I don't know if this guy is injected.
He rides for an Israeli team...

Source:
https://www.focus-wtv.be/video/sep-vanmarcke-stopt-noodgedwongen-met-wielrennen

Keywords
heart conditioncyclistsep vanmarcke

