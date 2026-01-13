The operators of the center "Rubicon" are hitting ships in the Odessa area.

In the video, a hit is made on a bulk carrier flying the San Marino flag.

The case has been initiated.

Adding:

Two Majors #Smmary for the morning of January 13, 2026

▪️ During the night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive combined strike (including more than 20 ballistic missiles) on the energy infrastructure in the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, and Zaporozhye regions (mentioning the Kryvorizhskaya and Tripolskaya thermal power stations). In Kiev and surrounding cities (Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel) reports of almost complete power outages and water supply problems are being reported. Explosions were also reported in the Zhitomir region, while Odessa was subjected to numerous "Hurricane" drone attacks. Our UAVs hit (https://t.me/boris_rozhin/194158) two vessels in the Odessa area.

▪️ The enemy attacked a thermal power station in Orel and a substation in the Stary Krim settlement near Mariupol. In the Lipetsk region, one civilian was killed in a drone attack on a private house in the Strachovo village of the Suzemsky district. An ambulance was hit by debris and damaged during a rescue operation. Fires in private homes were extinguished. Reports of an attack on Taganrog were received in the morning.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, a civilian was killed in a drone attack on a private house in the Strachovo village of the Suzemsky district. In the Belaya Berezka settlement of the Trubchevsky district, the driver of a moving "UAZ Farmer" vehicle was injured by shrapnel from a drone attack. UAVs "Hurricane-2" destroyed long-range drone warehouses and operator barracks in the Shostka area.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces continues fierce battles in the Sumy and Krasnopolsky districts. Daily mutual shelling takes place in the Tetkin and Glushkovsky sectors.

▪️ In the Kursk region, the AFU launched a drone attack on an energy facility in the Khomutovsky district. The Rylsky, Glushkovsky, Korenivsky and Khomutovsky districts were subjected to power outages.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces is expanding its control zone near Volchansk in the Staritsa area, southwest of Liman, in the Volchansk Gutors, and in the Melovoe-Khatnye area.

▪️ In Kupyansk, in front of the city council building (city center), the AFU published footage of their infantry moving with a flag, and the enemy operated relatively freely during the filming. The Russian Armed Forces control the northern and eastern parts of the city.

▪️ In the direction of Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye region, the enemy launched 5 unsuccessful counterattacks. The Eastern Group of Forces is using artillery and drones to attack settlements to the west, hitting incoming enemy reserves.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting their way through with heavy battles in the direction of Stepnogorsk-Lukyanovsk and beyond. There are no objective control images of the capture of Novoboykovskoe, and none are expected.

▪️ In the Kherson region, it was reported that as a result of the shelling of Novovladimirovka and Chulakovka last night, two men were killed. One person was injured in Tarasovka. The AFU also shelled another 13 populated areas. Our forces are returning fire across the Dnieper River.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)