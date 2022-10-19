Yoga and Reiki Master on Healing Trauma with Vibrational/Energy Medicine and Meditation

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In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with a Yoga/Meditation
therapist and Reiki Master about healing and manifesting your dreams and
highest purpose. We discuss the importance of nurturing intuition and
cultivating an inner focus instead of being led astray by outer distractions in
order to heal trauma. She reviews the energetic centers of the chakras in the
body and demonstrates a powerful mantra to remove obstacles from your life
along with tips to create a morning ritual that will raise your vibrational
frequency to attract more joy and health each day.