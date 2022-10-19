Create New Account
Yoga and Reiki Master on Healing Trauma with Vibrational/Energy Medicine and Meditation
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with a Yoga/Meditation therapist and Reiki Master about healing and manifesting your dreams and highest purpose. We discuss the importance of nurturing intuition and cultivating an inner focus instead of being led astray by outer distractions in order to heal trauma. She reviews the energetic centers of the chakras in the body and demonstrates a powerful mantra to remove obstacles from your life along with tips to create a morning ritual that will raise your vibrational frequency to attract more joy and health each day.

