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Why Trump Might Be Better Off Having Senator Grassley in Charge of the Electoral College Certification Votes
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411 views • January 06, 2021
It appears that Mike Pence and Donald Trump are at odds on how Tuesday's Electoral College Final Vote Count should be handled between the Congress and the Senate. In fact Vice President Pence might just be getting 'Deep State Cold Feet'. If he does, I still think that it will be okay for Trump. Why? You ask... because The Numbers Don't Lie. The American Revolution 2.0 is about to begin. Please Stand By.
#SenatorGrassley
#VPMikePence
#AmericanRevolution
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
#SenatorGrassley
#VPMikePence
#AmericanRevolution
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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