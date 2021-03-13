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Pepe's Fireside Frens - Episode 6
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20 views • March 13, 2021
Paul and VECTOR finish off the Pine Cone discussion, and VECTOR introduces a new article and video for discussion regarding the C-A, time travel, and the holographic nature of the universe. Fascinating stuff.
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