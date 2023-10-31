Create New Account
Hips News Profile edition ( George Soros & Klaus Schwab)
The Hips News Channel
Like all episodes and reports done at @Hipsnews, we pride ourselves to bring current and factual information without bias. We hold a Secret oath to protect and serve our community and members that has joined our society

In this episode there’s no difference.
Profile edition:  Diabolical financial Dictators
Managing the financial system and social welfare system.

Be that it is George Soros or Klaus Schwab featured in this episode as we bring forth much attention and needed information on these two sinful characters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXHfPBHeOJU

https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/george-soros

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sPuq-nVOTo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Transfer_Agreement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwDVJsX2iGQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJTnkzl3K64

The Hidden Truth About Klaus Schwab and the WEF: A Globalist System Exposed



