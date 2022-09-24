Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JUDGEMENT DAY: Nothing Can Stop What is Coming!
651 views
channel image
The Resistance 1776
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3135 6 PM - We’re Done Apologizing: The Entire System is Broken & Corrupt.  Share this episode far and wide.

The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3135 6 PM Archive (9-23-22)
- https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22394

Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS”  T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210   
LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv  
PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/  
_____________________________________
 
FOLLOW US:
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli   
TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn  
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow  
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli  
LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support  
FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv  
FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli  
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09  
ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli  
FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014  
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow   TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete  
LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi  
_____________________________________
 
SUPPORT US:
 
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli  
LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support  
MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete  (Use Promo Code PETE) 
 
🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT.    IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete  TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It! 
 
🔵Representing Americans 50 plus,  AMAC is centered on American values, freedom of the individual, free speech, and exercise of religion, equality of opportunity, sanctity of life, rule of law, and love of family, with benefits at all levels. VISIT: http://AMAC.us/pete 
 
🚨Do you owe $10,000 or more to the State or IRS? Have a garnishment, Liens, Levies? Let Anthem Tax Services help you get your life back. Visit: http://TaxHelpPete.com  CALL ANTHEM TODAY at 888-521-3552 & Tell them Pete Santilli Sent You!

Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket