Why the Unstoppable Floods Are Happening
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2132 followers
3
472 views • 23 hours ago

Unprecedented flooding is happening across the planet so we need to ask if the rain out of the Hunga Tonga eruption has increased atmospheric moisture is causing dense, fog-like rain and altered ocean salinity. Couple this with rising insurance premiums, failing warning systems and potential crop shortages due to disrupted weather patterns, then you can see why our world is being pushed I a different direction.



floodingdavid dubynenatural disastersadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nextinsurance costsglobal floodinghunga tonga effectemergency prepardnessflood disastersrainfall eventswhy is it so humid right nowrecord floods usa
