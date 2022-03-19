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Interrogation of a Captured Soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 031922
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231 views • March 19, 2022
The footage shows the interrogation of a captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He tells about the search for food in the abandoned houses of Shevelevka (Kharkiv region) and cases of desertion in the Ukrainian army. And he urges his comrades to "put down their Kalashnikov" and go home.
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