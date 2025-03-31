BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mark Carney Canada’s new PM: WEF insider and deep ties
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
95 views • 4 weeks ago

For the first time in history, Canada has a Prime Minister who has never held elected office. Mark Carney a banker, globalist, and WEF insider, was simply appointed. But what does this mean for Canada? With deep connections to the World Economic Forum, John Podesta, and even Ghislaine Maxwell, Carney represents the ultimate elite power grab. His advocacy for digital currency, abortion, and climate-driven economics aligns perfectly with the Davos agenda. Will he be any different from Trudeau or even worse?

Keywords
wef insidermark carney canada new pmand deep ties
