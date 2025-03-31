Mark Carney Canada’s new PM: WEF insider and deep ties

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the first time in history, Canada has a Prime Minister who has never held elected office. Mark Carney a banker, globalist, and WEF insider, was simply appointed. But what does this mean for Canada? With deep connections to the World Economic Forum, John Podesta, and even Ghislaine Maxwell, Carney represents the ultimate elite power grab. His advocacy for digital currency, abortion, and climate-driven economics aligns perfectly with the Davos agenda. Will he be any different from Trudeau or even worse?