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C4I, Special: Call 4 INVESTIGATION. Aug 15, Amplified SH^DOW G^TE by Patricia's insights
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31 views • August 16, 2020
Full 1 1/2 showing of SH^DOW G^TE .
Patricia expands on 30 minutes of the background video (for which its producer, Millie Weaver, just got arrested with some 'secret indictment') with her personal applicable viewpoint - on powers behind the 'throne'. 2/3 of S.G. airs with sound thereafter.
Patricia expands on 30 minutes of the background video (for which its producer, Millie Weaver, just got arrested with some 'secret indictment') with her personal applicable viewpoint - on powers behind the 'throne'. 2/3 of S.G. airs with sound thereafter.
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