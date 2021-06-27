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Strange craft (UFO) during last full moon
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256 views • June 27, 2021
Not the best footage as I had a hard time trying to keep track of the whatever the fuck it was. Scared the shit out of me and my mates. We thought it was the dmt kicking in but looking at the video (unedited and high resolution) in the morning we are still spinning out.
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