Explaining The Great Reset to Conspiracy Beginners

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38599
via The Highwire: HighWire goes to a place we’ve never gone before. Is there something more behind the global coronavirus response? Why are so many leaders using the same language when talking about the future of their countries and the world? What is the Great Reset? Journalist James Corbett joins Del to separate facts from fiction.