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Cognitive dissonance | Yuri Bezmanov, ex KGB [12-05-2021]
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72 views • May 13, 2021
In the field of psychology, cognitive dissonance occurs when a person holds contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values, and is typically experienced as psychological stress when they participate in an action that goes against one or more of them.
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White Star Alliance - 10 hours ago
Antifa and BLM are just cannon. Fodder for the thing behind them
69 views • May 12, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov
901 subscribers
https://youtu.be/jt--OdTI-4M
Comments:
White Star Alliance - 10 hours ago
Antifa and BLM are just cannon. Fodder for the thing behind them
69 views • May 12, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov
901 subscribers
https://youtu.be/jt--OdTI-4M
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