© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1547 - David Whitney Dunlap - Report on January's conviction
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • June 26, 2021
David and Whitney, newlyweds who were expecting their first child, walked in on January burglarizing their home after being alerted to the break-in by ADT security. January responded by shooting them both, before fleeing the scene. CSPD responded 50 minutes later and discovered the couple’s bodies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.