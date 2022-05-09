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Mind Control & Psyops - They are Really Good At It, Understand How They Control You
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Sarah Westall

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My presentation from the False Flags & Conspiracy Conference in December 2021. Learn how they control you and the masses with advanced mind control techniques. They have become very good at it and you need to understand their methods. It's time to break free of their control.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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