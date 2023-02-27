Investing in Companies That Align With Your Biblical Values is Paramount Declares Art Ally



Art Ally watched the abortion-exposing documentary, The Silent Scream decades ago with his wife, and it changed their lives forever. “If you are a Christian, you have to be pro-life,” Art declares. Art is the founder and CEO of Timothy Plan, a pro-life, pro-family mutual fund group that is committed to helping their clients invest in companies that align with Biblical morals and values. This investment expert points out the unholy agenda of major financial players, disclosing how they exert their influence on publicly traded boards of directors in top management positions nationwide. Art’s organization, by contrast, is committed to helping people invest in companies that align with what they believe in.







TAKEAWAYS





You shouldn’t just leave your investments to an ambivalent third party, but research what companies you are investing in





We owe it to ourselves and to the Lord to handle every area of our lives from a Biblical perspective - including our finances





Satan’s greatest bondage on Christians and non-Christians alike is money





Art offers a FREE Biblical Stewardship Series for those wanting to learn about scriptural money management at BiblicalStewardship.org







