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Cannabis Jimmy Says: Where is the Doobie ? Yikes ! Has someone smoked it already ? Hanging out in the Medocino Coffee and Cannabis Gardens at the Nature Lodge.
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30 views • August 25, 2021
We are having fun with our Cannabis Tours. We live on site . The thumbnail pic shows a group of Patriots from Houston and New York. Great guys. We had lots of fun hosting them . You can check out our tours on: www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com. Anyway, The Mendocino Coffee and Cannabis garden is really coming along nicely. I just moved 8 coffee plants from our expansive gardens to the Mendo where we host the tour. Also, please check out our listing on Air B n B. It is under: Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medellin. In Colombia of course.
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