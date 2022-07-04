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WAKE UP CALL - US Military Intelligence Reveals Evidence Of Election Fraud
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588 views • July 04, 2022

Colonel Phil Waldron documentary:  US Military Intelligence Reveals Evidence Of Election Fraud  

Former US army Colonel Phil Waldron explains how top level military technology reveals how the 2020 presidential elections were stolen. 

Retired generals and colonels from the US military, the US Space Force, internationally recognized scientists, election integrity organizations, a top lawyer, and high-level cyber security experts reveal overwhelming evidence that elections worldwide are being stolen. Through election fraud free countries are turned into totalitarian dictatorships.

Retired Colonel Phil Waldron explains how the election software used in America and around the world is owned by China, who uses it as a tool in their agenda for world domination (under the direction of the elites, who control China). Colonel Waldron also points out how public enemies like George Soros are using their excessive wealth to buy and bribe their way into media, governments, and the military, to overthrow entire nations for the furthering of their nefarious agendas.

Source: https://stopworldcontrol.com/

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Keywords
voter frauddocumentaryelection fraudstopworldcontrolcolonel phil waldron2000 mulesdrop box
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