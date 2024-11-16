MINDY ROBINSON TESTIFIES ♕ ON ELECTION FRAUD IN NEVADA BEING IGNORED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mindy MF Robinson 🇺🇸 - 🚨Unbelievable!🚨 Corrupt Vegas commissioners ignored all the proof of election fraud brought forth after cutting down public comments to an impossible 1 minute...and certified the ridiculous results of Nevada's week long counting anyway. I had a thing or two to say about it...
Source: https://x.com/iheartmindy/status/1857586008474399219