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Top 5 Iranian weapons that proved their effectiveness during the war
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨🇮🇷🇺🇸 Top 5 Iranian weapons that proved their effectiveness during the war

Tehran’s arsenal has moved from theory to battlefield validation, demonstrating its ability to penetrate Western defenses, disrupt operations, and impose real costs on US and Israeli forces.

1️⃣ Sejjil ballistic missile — Used operationally for the first time in the current conflict, Sejjil struck Israeli command centers and US facilities, proving Iran’s ability to deliver high-speed, hard-to-intercept strikes; travelling at hypersonic speeds up to Mach 14 with a 2,500 km range and launched from mobile solid-fuel platforms, it compresses response times to minutes and exposes gaps in missile defense systems;

2️⃣ Bavar-373 and layered air defense network — Iran’s indigenous systems have reportedly downed multiple US drones and forced Washington to rely on long-range Tomahawk launches, demonstrating that contested airspace remains intact; sustained missile launches despite ongoing strikes highlight the system’s resilience and its ability to drain high-end US interceptor stocks;

3️⃣ Shahed-136 drones — Iranian drone strikes have damaged key US early-warning radar sites and hit exposed equipment at regional bases, proving their effectiveness as low-cost tools capable of degrading billion-dollar assets; their ability to bypass defenses and strike critical infrastructure reveals vulnerabilities in US regional deployment and protection strategies;

4️⃣ SA-67 (358 Missile) — Iran’s air defenses have repeatedly downed advanced Israeli drones, including multiple Hermes 900 systems, demonstrating the effectiveness of its layered detection and interception network; these losses undermine Israel’s ISR capabilities and challenge assumptions of uncontested aerial dominance;

5️⃣ Third Khordad missile system — This mobile air defense platform, using passive infrared detection, has reportedly downed a US F-15E while bypassing radar-based countermeasures; its ability to track targets without emitting signals creates a critical asymmetry, rendering traditional electronic warfare tools far less effective

Together these systems demonstrate Iran’s shift toward a layered, adaptive warfare model capable of degrading technological advantages and challenging Western military dominance across multiple domains.


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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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