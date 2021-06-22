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The Adulteress Captures The Ungodly - Proverbs 22:14 (NIV)
14 The mouth of an adulterous woman is a deep pit;
a man who is under the Lord’s wrath falls into it.
Proverbs Club Commentary
An ungodly man falls into the trap of the adulteress.
https://pc1.tiny.us/y7rcunav
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