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PLANDEMIC (short version)
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63 views • January 18, 2021
BREAKING: On December 9th, Dr. Pierre Kory – representing the most published group of physicians in Pulmanary & Critical Care – PLEADS with NIH to review their data that shows Ivermectin is nearly entirely effective against Covid-19. In one hospital, giving a group of 400 healthcare workers this drug, not one got sick. Alternatively, the remaining 400 that did NOT receive the drug suffered a 58% infection rate.
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