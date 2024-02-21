NWO: William Cooper on a possible fake alien invasion

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to DarknessToLight.111



A 10-minute video from the late Bill Cooper on a possible fake alien invasion which lead to the masses giving up their rights to a Vatican one world government.



Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].



